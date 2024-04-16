UBS Capital Needs Could Rise by $25 Billion, Minister Tells Tagi

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG faces an increase in regulatory capital requirements that could reach $15 billion to $25 billion under reforms proposed in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse, Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Tagesanzeiger.

Such figures are “plausible,” Keller-Sutter said when asked about estimates by analysts and other publications, the newspaper said.

The Federal Council is proposing that systemically-important Swiss banks must hold significantly more capital against their foreign units, according to a wide-ranging report on banking stability released last week. In addition, bank-specific capital levels should be boosted to take future risks more into account.

The proposals are part of a sweeping response to Switzerland’s most severe financial crisis in over a decade, addressing a weakness that helped accelerate Credit Suisse’s demise last year.

