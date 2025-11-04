UBS Chair Warns Switzerland Losing Edge, Insurance Systemic Risk

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG’s chairman blasted his home market of Switzerland as losing its luster as a wealth management hub to Hong Kong and Singapore, while also warning against looming risks in the US insurance industry.

“Switzerland is facing a crossroads here, because it’s facing some major challenges,” Colm Kelleher told his fellow financiers at Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit on Tuesday. “For the first time, it’s facing a major threat in global wealth management from centers like Hong Kong and Singapore,” he said.

Switzerland is “having a bit of an identity crisis about what its role is in world banking,” he said.

His comments come as Hong Kong and Singapore become even more important hubs for international wealth managers seeking to boost revenue. Hong Kong’s private wealth under management could nearly double to $2.6 trillion by 2031, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Hong Kong could also overtake Switzerland as the world’s largest cross border center this year, the report said.

UBS, based in Zurich, is working through the integration of its former rival Credit Suisse, which it agreed to acquire in a rescue operation in early 2023. The lender’s leadership is also trying to convince the Swiss government to water down planned changes to bank regulation that could impose as much as $26 billion in fresh capital requirements on the bank.

Kelleher also warned of systemic risks in the US insurance sector because of ineffective regulation.

“We’re beginning to see huge rating agency arbitrage in the insurance business,” he said. “In 2007, subprime was all about rating agency arbitrage. What you see now is a massive growth in small rating agencies ticking the box for compliance of investment,” he said.

Kelleher said private credit risks were never systemic but rather fiduciary, but “if we look at the insurance business, to me, there is a looming systemic risk coming through and it’s because of lack of effective regulation.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.