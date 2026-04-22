UBS Faces $20 Billion Hike in Capital Needs Despite Concessions

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government outlined plans that would add $20 billion to UBS Group AG’s capital needs, even as it waters down some planned changes to regulations set to hit the nation’s largest bank.

Officials will allow UBS to continue counting deferred tax assets toward its regulatory capital and to write down software from that metric over a period of three years from 2029, the government said on Wednesday. The measures are contained in an executive order that is set to come into force from next year.

Those bigger-than-expected concessions contrast with a legislative package due to go before the Swiss parliament later this year, which deals with the capital backing of UBS’s foreign units. While Switzerland is seeking to boost financial buffers against future crises like the one that sank Credit Suisse in 2023, UBS has fought back hard, arguing that its global competitiveness will be hurt.

The proposed legislation, driven by Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, requires that UBS back its foreign units with 100% capital at the parent bank, which so far has been the most controversial element for the lender. The change addresses a perceived weakness contributing to Credit Suisse’s demise, in which troubled foreign units couldn’t be sold without severely damaging the solvency of the parent bank.

Keller-Sutter said at a press conference following the announcement that the government is “unanimously” behind the measures and it has made significant concessions to UBS.

This part of the reform would foresee a rise in the capital requirements of UBS’s domestic parent bank of around $19 billion, according to the latest government estimate. Together both sets of measures add up to an extra capital requirement of around $20 billion.

By offering concessions on the technical measures, the government is seeking to build political support for what it sees as an indispensable reform. A senior lawmaker has signaled that softening the ordinance could buy the government some goodwill on its broader package.

The Federal Council, the Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma “are united in the view that the proposed measures are sensible, necessary, targeted and, for UBS, manageable,” the government said.

Executives including Chairman Colm Kelleher and Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti have spoken extensively against the main elements. While the concessions on the ordinance give the bank’s leadership some comfort, the firm still faces a long path to finality on the reforms.

The legislative process will take at least until next year and introduces the possibility of substantial changes, also considering that UBS will have the chance to lobby lawmakers. A parliament committee is set to hold the first closed-doors debate on May 4.

Officials warned that should parliament water down the foreign units bill, it could revisit the compromise on deferred tax credits contained in Wednesday’s announcement.

The government’s proposed measures would result in a CET1 capital quota for the group of around 15.5% in the future following implementation, the government said, a level that’s “in line with international peers today.”

The government pushed back on UBS’s view that the measures would negatively impact the bank’s competitiveness. “In the short term, a higher return on equity can be achieved with less equity capital. In the long term, however, more equity capital ensures the bank’s stability.”

For UBS, higher capital requirements may still curb its ability to grow internationally and to make investor payouts, though the bank remains highly profitable. The firm is set to report first-quarter earnings on April 29, and is expected to see net income rise to around $2.4 billion, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

(Adds Keller-Sutter comment to fifth paragraph.)

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