UBS Financial Services Banker Sam Reinhart to Join BC Partners

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG’s head of banks and diversified financials, Samuel Reinhart, has left the firm for a role at BC Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Reinhart is set to join BC Partners Credit, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the appointment isn’t yet public.

A managing director at UBS who’s based in New York, Reinhart worked at the Swiss lender since 2014. He joined from Barclays Plc, initially to lead coverage of banks and specialty finance companies for the Americas in its debt capital markets business. 

Representatives for UBS and BC Partners declined to comment. Reinhart didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

BC Partners Credit, led by Ted Goldthorpe, invests in developed markets, primarily in North America and Europe. The platform provides financing solutions to both sponsor- and non-sponsor-backed middle market companies, its website shows. 

