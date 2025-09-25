The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

UBS Making Progress on Wind-Down Plans, Swiss Watchdog Says

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG made further progress in its plans for crisis situations including any potential wind-down, though more work is needed, according to Switzerland’s financial regulator.

In a report on bank resolution, Finma said that the country’s sole globally significant lender had workable plans for restructuring and resolution, but to stabilize acute emergency situations more room for maneuver is needed. That will also require legislative changes, Finma added.

The emergency planning “needs to be better integrated in the resolution plan in the future and thus cannot currently be regarded as executable,” Finma said in a statement.

UBS is working to integrate Credit Suisse following the emergency takeover in 2023, and is already facing substantially higher capital requirements as a result of its increased size and complexity. Last year Finma said the bank needed to revise its emergency planning to take account of the acquisition, to enable orderly functioning of domestic activities in a crisis situation.

Major banks in Europe are legally required to have written instructions for how to ensure an orderly wind-down or prepare a sale when they’re in trouble. Those plans are intended to help prevent any crisis at an individual bank from expanding into a systemic one.

“As confirmed by Finma, UBS fulfills the current requirements to be resolved according to the preferred resolution strategy in the event of a crisis,” UBS said in a separate statement.

The emergency plan “would be available in an extreme crisis scenario,” UBS said. “This plan is designed in line with current legal requirements, to ensure the continuation and protection of systemically important functions in Switzerland, and is implementable for this purpose.”

Explainer: Is UBS Too Big for Switzerland After Capital Demand?

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR