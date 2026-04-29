UBS Posts $3 Billion in Profit, Signals More Buybacks to Come

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(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG confirmed its intention to add to the $3 billion tally of share buybacks this year, after a quarter in which profit surged.

Net income came in at $3.04 billion in the three months to March, ahead of estimates. The result was driven by another strong performance at the investment bank, which increased revenue by almost 30%.

UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, is giving cautious signals of increased payouts to investors amid the ongoing tension in its home market over regulation. A draft law unveiled by the government this month would see its capital requirements increase by around $20 billion, with the bank lobbying hard against the changes as the matter moves into parliamentary debate.

The legislation, which seeks to address a weakness which emerged in the Credit Suisse crisis, would force UBS to fully deduct the capital in its foreign subsidiaries from that of the parent bank. Executives have labeled the package as “extreme” and warned it could inflict far-reaching damage on the Swiss economy.

In its outlook, UBS said that client activity “remains healthy” for now, reflecting expectations that a solution to the Middle East conflict will be reached. The bank said it expects second-quarter net interest income in wealth management and personal banking to be “broadly flat sequentially.”

In the investment bank, Global Markets and Global Banking units were able to capitalize on the frenzy in activity amid high market volatility and a weaker US dollar. Major Wall Street banks also reported a significant trading windfall in the first quarter.

The key global wealth management unit saw total revenues increase 11%, and net new assets rise from a year earlier to $37.4 billion.

The bank had previously announced a $3 billion share buyback program for 2026, which it had said could be adjusted upward depending on performance.

UBS said it had repurchased $0.9 billion in shares in the quarter, was on track to meet the $3 billion target in the third quarter, “with an aim to do more by year end.”

–With assistance from Noele Illien, Paula Doenecke and Isabel Demetz.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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