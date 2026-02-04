UBS Posts Higher Profit, Adds $3 Billion Buyback With Upside

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG posted higher than expected profit in the final quarter of 2025, aiding the Swiss lender in rolling out a $3 billion share buyback program that could grow as the year progresses.

Net income for the quarter was $1.2 billion, compared with an estimate for $967 million. UBS broadly maintained its previously-signaled financial targets for 2028, including a profitability metric of 18% return on common-equity tier 1 capital.

Switzerland’s largest bank faces a pivotal year as it completes the integration of Credit Suisse while campaigning against a potential $26 billion increase in capital requirements and managing an approaching leadership transition. UBS is continuing its search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti, including external candidates, ahead of his expected departure by early next year.

The bank’s announced buyback plans are on a par with 2025, though it said it has the “aim to do more,” subject to “further clarity around the regulatory regime in Switzerland” and ongoing capital levels. The bank plans to propose a dividend for 2025 of $1.10 per share.

The buyback plans “should not come as a surprise but the strong growth in parent bank CET1 does and bodes well for future distributions,” analysts including Thomas Hallett at KBW wrote in a note.”

Client inflows at the key wealth management unit slumped however to $8.5 billion, below the estimate of $27.4 billion, and pre-tax profit was lower than expected. Traders and dealmakers in the investment bank beat estimates, boosting pre-tax income to $640 million.

“We are now confident that we are going to ramp up in 2026 to $125 billion in net new assets and then in 2028 surpass $200 billion,” Ermotti said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. He added that UBS is benefitting from clients moving their investments around amid heightened geopolitical volatility.

In regulation, UBS is seeking to soften the Swiss government’s plan to impose new rules forcing it to insulate its domestic business from any potential losses abroad.

That lobbying effort has recently gained some support among center and right-wing politicians, though a draft law being prepared by the government this year will be critical. The Swiss government expects that the bank will ultimately be forced to accept most of its demands, Bloomberg reported last month.

UBS booked $457 million in additional integration related costs after it bought back $8.5 billion of debt issued by Credit Suisse. The bank also booked a $29 million loss in its asset management unit related to the sale of its O’Connor business to Cantor Fitzgerald LP.

UBS had guided they would make a $9 million gain from the sale of its hedge fund business, announced in May. The deal originally included O’Connor’s six investment strategies with about $11 billion in assets under management. The sale has been impacted by exposure to the bankrupt auto parts supplier First Brands Group, with only two investment strategies and an alternative platform being transferred as of the end of last year.

Sergio Ermotti has said he plans to step down as CEO by the end of 2026 or early 2027. Chairman Colm Kelleher has floated the idea of Ermotti taking over from him at some point, though this would normally require a cooling-off period. Possible internal candidates to replace Ermotti as CEO include Aleksandar Ivanovic, who leads the Swiss firm’s asset management unit, wealth management co-heads Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky, and Chief Operating Officer Beatriz Martin.

On Wednesday, Ermotti signaled that nothing was yet fixed regarding the succession, including the point of his departure.

“When we say that I will stay at least until the early part of 2027, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to step down,” he said in the television interview. “We’re not going to let this discussion be led by external factors.”

