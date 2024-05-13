UBS’s Ermotti Says He Could Stay as CEO Until Early 2027

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti intends to stay at the helm of the Swiss bank until the task of absorbing Credit Suisse is complete, meaning he could be in place until early 2027.

“I made a commitment to the board to stay at the very least until the integration is finished, so that means end of 2026, early 2027,” Ermotti said at an event in Zurich on Monday.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said late last year that he, along with the bank’s board, was looking to develop a shortlist of potential successors for 64-year-old Ermotti. The bank has recently hinted that Ermotti’s term may extend somewhat beyond what’s needed for the merger.

While the issue of succession is not currently a top priority, Ermotti said, he would favor an internal candidate.

UBS brought back Ermotti as CEO in April last year to oversee the government-brokered rescue of its rival Credit Suisse. Ermotti previously ran UBS from 2011 to 2020, with Dutch national Ralph Hamers running the bank in between his two terms.

