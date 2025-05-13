UBS’s Lo Says Investors Diversifying From US to Gold, China

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG’s rich clients are increasingly shifting away from US-dollar assets, turning instead to gold, crypto and China, according to the Swiss bank’s co-head of wealth management for Asia.

“Gold is getting very popular,” Amy Lo said in an interview with Yvonne Man at Bloomberg’s New Voices event Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Brewing trade tensions between the US and China are prompting investors to diversify their holdings, which have traditionally been “quite US-centric,” she said. In addition to seeking out other currencies, they’re putting more money into crypto, commodities and alternative assets, she said.

“Volatility is definitely here to stay,” Lo said.

China is also becoming more popular, following several years in which clients didn’t want to hear about the country, Lo added. Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index, laden with Chinese companies, has been one of the best performers in the world this year.

“In recent months, going into some international conferences, they would ask me proactively, what are some of the investment opportunities in China?” said Lo, who’s been with UBS for about 30 years.

Morgan Stanley’s Christina Au-Yeung agreed that investors are showing more interest in China. In a separate interview with Annabelle Droulers at the New Voices event, she said the breakthrough in trade relations between the world’s two biggest economies over the weekend has set the scene for a recovery in growth stocks in the US and an imminent “repositioning” in China.

The tariff truce “has thrown up a very interesting opportunities” to investors for the two countries, with the US still “the deepest and highest-quality market,” and valuations in China are “not demanding,” said Au-Yeung, head of Investment Management Services at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia.

“We are seeing that certainty really start to improve the outlook for growth names in the US,” she said. With China shifting from being the world’s factory to a global innovator of its own, “we are seeing an emergence of really interesting themes coming back out in China.”

Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief after trade negotiators eased tensions over the weekend. The US is lowering its combined 145% levies on most Chinese imports to 30% for 90 days. China agreed to slash its 125% duties on US goods to 10%, and remove other countermeasures taken against the US since April 2.

Morgan Stanley is targeting an annual 7% to 8% total return for its ultra-high net worth clients over a seven to 10-year horizon, but it is “significantly harder work” to achieve that return as volatility is much higher now, Au-Yeung said.

She’s recommending her wealthy clients have a 40-40-15 split among fixed income, equities and alternatives, with the balance in cash and cash equivalents in their global asset allocation.

While the descalation has improved market sentiment, the bank has seen changes in client behavior too, especially in Asia, where the entrepreneurs and asset owners are shifting from “outright outperformance objectives to a much more conscious risk budgeting approach,” Au-Yeung said.

“We’ve seen our clients become much more conscientious about the risks and exposures that they’re taking, much more judicious about volatility, budgeting and having a very clear and set idea for what each part of the portfolio is designed to achieve,” she said.

UBS has been ramping up its presence in Hong Kong, with plans to lease an entire 14-story office tower in West Kowloon, due to be ready in 2026. Last year, it relocated Iqbal Khan, the co-president for global wealth management to Hong Kong, underscoring the importance of the region. Lo said the firm is selectively hiring.

