May 4, 2017 - 16:44

The Everest, Nuptse and Ama Dablam peaks, seen from the Tengboche Monastery in Nepal’s Khumbu Valley

(AFP)

Family, friends and fellow climbers gathered below the world’s highest peak on Thursday to say farewell to Swiss alpinist Ueli Steck.

Within view of the mountains where he died at the age of 40, Steck’s body was cremated at a site just a few hundred metres away from Tengboche Monastery in Nepal’s Khumbu Valley.

Steck’s wife Nicole and other ceremony-goers surrounded a funeral pyre as monks in burgundy robes offered prayers and played music around 3,867-metre-high Tengboche, an important Buddhist monastery in the Khumbu region, atop a plateau along the popular trekking trail to Mount Everest’s base camp.

The family described the ceremonial as "solemn and impressive, sad and at the same time liberating", in a statementexternal link.

The family will take a part of the ashes to Switzerland and intends to hold a farewell party in Switzerland for Steck's friends, acquaintances and professional colleagues as well as for the public. Dates and locations have not yet been decided.

Ties to Nepal

Steck’s body was brought by helicopter from Kathmandu to the monastery, which offers stunning views up toward the towering summits of Mount Everest, Ama Dablam and other major peaks.

The Tengboche monastery in front of the Ama Dablam peak (6856 m) (AFP)

​​​​​​​He was killed on Sunday while acclimatising on Mount Nuptse for an extraordinary new challenge with his climbing partner Tenji Sherpa. His body was recovered from below Nuptse, where he apparently fell to his death while climbing alone, then flown to a hospital in Kathmandu for a postmortem examination.



A spokesman for Steck, Andreas Bantel, told Swiss tabloid Blick that the ceremony was kept to the closest circle of family and friends, and that it was a Buddhist ritual because of his love for the country and his many friends there. “This as a sign of Ueli's connection to the country and the people,” Bantel said.

Speed, and more

Steck’s accomplishments extended well beyond speed – the name of one of his books – as he put up first ascents in the Himalaya that astonished other climbers because of his phenomenal audacity, fitness and skill.

But he first became well known for his speed records in the Alps, earning him the nickname “Swiss Machine”, which he disliked.

"He lived with it, but Ueli was very modest," journalist and fellow climber Billi Bierling, who is translating Steck's latest book from German to English, told news agency AFP. "In a way he knew he was quite extraordinary, but on the other hand he thought that, 'If I can do it, everybody can'."

