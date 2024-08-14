UK’s approval for new gas-fired power station was lawful, London court rules

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s approval of a new BP-backed gas-fired power station was lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a legal challenge over the project.

Climate campaigner Andrew Boswell took legal action over the decision to build the power station with carbon capture and storage in Teesside, in northeast England – which is part of a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

Judge Nathalie Lieven dismissed Boswell’s case in a written ruling on Wednesday.