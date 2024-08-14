Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s approval for new gas-fired power station was lawful, London court rules

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s approval of a new BP-backed gas-fired power station was lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a legal challenge over the project.

Climate campaigner Andrew Boswell took legal action over the decision to build the power station with carbon capture and storage in Teesside, in northeast England – which is part of a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

Judge Nathalie Lieven dismissed Boswell’s case in a written ruling on Wednesday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR