Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Asda reports 5.3% drop in second-quarter like-for-like sales

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Asda, Britain’s third biggest supermarket group, posted a 5.3% decline in underlying sales in the three months to the end of June on Thursday, as it continues to underperform its rivals.

The group, which is majority owned by Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital, said total revenues excluding fuel fell by 2.2% to 5.3 billion pounds ($6.74 billion).

Asda is struggling to keep up with industry leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury’s, which analysts have blamed on Asda’s ability to compete being hampered by its high debt levels.

Asda said on Thursday its net debt at the end of June was 3.9 billion pounds and it remained committed to further de-leveraging.

It said it would invest in core grocery lines, improving efficiencies, adding more staff hours to ensure shelves were replenished faster, and growing its customer loyalty programme to drive a return to growth.

($1 = 0.7866 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR