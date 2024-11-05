UK’s Aslef union suspends London Underground strike

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Aslef trade union has suspended a planned two-day strike on the London Underground transport network this month following a significantly improved pay offer, the train drivers union said on Tuesday.

“Following fresh talks, and an improved offer, ASLEF has agreed to suspend our planned industrial action on London Underground,” ASLEF’s Finn Brennan said in a statement.

Details of the offer will be discussed at a meeting with union representatives at a meeting on Thursday, he added.

It comes after the RMT union also suspended a planned strike, saying talks with management resulted in a “significantly improved offer”.

The walkouts on the London Underground were due to take place on Nov. 7 and 12, and would have severely disrupted travel in the capital. There are around five million passenger journeys per day on the network.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates London Underground, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.