UK’s Birmingham Airport returning to normal operation after security incident

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Operations at Birmingham Airport in central England will be returning to normal after reports of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday had earlier led to cancelled flights.

“Following a police investigation, some passengers were evacuated and we had to suspend departing flights for a couple of hours. That investigation has now concluded, and operations will slowly be returning to normal,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

“All passengers are advised to check latest flight information from their airline.”

Birmingham Airport is the UK’s seventh busiest hub with 11.5 million passengers last year.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Catarina Demony and William James; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)