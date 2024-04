UK’s Cameron says he condemned Iran’s attack in ‘strongest terms’

LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister David Cameron said on Sunday he had “formally condemned in the strongest terms” Iran’s attack on Israel in a call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“I made clear that Iran must stop these reckless attacks, de-escalate and release the MSC Aries,” Cameron said on X, referring to a Portuguese-flagged vessel that Iran’s state news agency IRNA said had been seized by Revolutionary Guards.