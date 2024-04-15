UK’s Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran’s drone and missile attack, saying Tehran’s move had been a near-total failure and the focus should remain on agreeing a ceasefire in Gaza.

“If you’re sitting in Israel this morning, you’re thinking quite rightly, we have every right to respond to this and they do. But we are urging that they shouldn’t escalate,” Cameron told Sky News on Monday.

“In many ways this has been a double defeat for Iran. The attack was an almost total failure, and they revealed to the world that they are the malign influence in the region prepared to do this. So our hope is that there won’t be a retaliatory response.”