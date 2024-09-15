UK’s Domino’s Pizza plans to hire 5,000 staff ahead of peak holiday season

(Reuters) – Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group said on Monday that it plans to hire 5,000 staff across the UK and Ireland to meet the increased demand expected during the upcoming peak holiday season.

The franchise, which operates under the umbrella of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza in the UK and Ireland, added that it was looking to bring new delivery drivers, in-store team members, and pizza makers on board.

The holiday season, marked by increased consumer demand for convenience and festive dining, represents a crucial trading period for companies like Domino’s Pizza, driving them to ramp up staffing to ensure smooth service.

Domino’s, headquartered in Milton Keynes, has over 1,300 stores and more than 35,000 employees in the UK and Ireland.

Last month, the company reduced its annual profit forecast as it chose to pass on anticipated lower food costs to franchisees and offer more value deals to customers. However, the company saw a boost in demand during the European soccer championship.