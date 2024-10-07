Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Go Ahead invests $654 million to decarbonise buses

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British transport company Go Ahead will invest 500 million pounds ($654 million) over the next three years to decarbonise its fleet of buses, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The funding will deliver 1,200 zero-emission buses, manufactured at WrightBus in Northern Ireland. The deal will help Britain make progress towards its net zero targets and support the government’s aim of improving bus services.

“This multi-million pound investment and partnership with WrightBus will accelerate the transition to zero-emission fleet across the UK,” Go-Ahead Chief Executive Matt Carney said.

($1 = 0.7644 pounds)

