Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Hostmore shelves plans to buy TGI Fridays, shares plunge 70%

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -Shares of Hostmore plunged more than 70% on Monday as the British restaurant operator dropped plans to buy TGI Fridays after it was removed as the manager of TGIF Funding, which owns the right to collect royalties from the pub chain franchise.

“The predictable and highly cash-generative royalty stream of TGI Fridays was the primary attractive feature for the Group in pursuing the acquisition,” Hostmore said.

Hostmore, which operates pub chain TGI Fridays in the UK via its unit Thursdays (UK), said the sale of its corporate stores is expected to be completed in September, albeit at a lower value than the loans held by Thursdays.

Shares of the British hospitality company were down 70.1% at a record low of 2.8 pence, as of 0740 GMT.

The company said it expects to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange upon completion of the corporate store sales process.

TGI Fridays will continue its operations in the UK under a new ownership, Hostmore added.

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR