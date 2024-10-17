UK’s HS2 railway will run to northern England, LBC reports

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government is set to announce that the high speed HS2 railway will run from central London to Crewe in northern England, partly reversing the previous administration’s decision to scale back the project, LBC radio reported on Thursday.

According to the LBC report, state-owned HS2 Ltd will not oversee the extension to Crewe, about 40 miles south of Manchester, and the multi-billion-pound project will be handed to a private sector consortium instead.

HS2 did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The high speed project, originally announced in 2012, was designed to connect London to northern England, adding capacity to Britain’s railway network and helping the country’s infrastructure catch up with other European countries which have extensive faster modern tracks.

But delays and costs which had spiralled to over 100 billion pounds ($129.78 billion) forced the previous prime minister Rishi Sunak to cancel the northern leg between Birmingham and Manchester in 2023.

($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

