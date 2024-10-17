Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s HS2 railway will run to northern England, LBC reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -The British government is set to announce that the high speed HS2 railway will run from central London to Crewe in northern England, partly reversing the previous administration’s decision to scale back the project, LBC radio reported on Thursday.

According to the LBC report, state-owned HS2 Ltd will not oversee the extension to Crewe, about 40 miles south of Manchester, and the multi-billion-pound project will be handed to a private sector consortium instead.

HS2 did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The high speed project, originally announced in 2012, was designed to connect London to northern England, adding capacity to Britain’s railway network and helping the country’s infrastructure catch up with other European countries which have extensive faster modern tracks.

But delays and costs which had spiralled to over 100 billion pounds ($129.78 billion) forced the previous prime minister Rishi Sunak to cancel the northern leg between Birmingham and Manchester in 2023.

($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

($1 = 0.7705 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
220 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR