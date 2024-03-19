UK’s Hunt says no plan to change how banks are paid to hold reserves at BoE

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said changes to the way that banks are paid interest on reserves they hold at the Bank of England could hurt the country’s competitiveness as a financial services centre and is not under review.

“I think there will be other impacts to a decision like that,” Hunt told the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Lords on Tuesday.

“There will be particular impacts on the competitiveness of British banks and the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector, and that’s why that’s not something that we are currently considering.”