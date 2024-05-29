UK’s Labour Party welcomes Czech billionaire Kretinsky’s assurances on Royal Mail

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will ensure that assurances given by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky concerning Royal Mail are adhered to if the party wins the July general election, it said on Wednesday.

Kretinsky’s investment vehicle EP Group, which has agreed a 3.6 billion pound ($4.6 billion) deal for Royal Mail’s parent company International Distributions Services, had included provisions concerning employee benefits, among other things, as part of the takeover.

“These assurances are welcome that Royal Mail will retain its British identity and safeguard its workforce with no compulsory redundancies. Labour in government will ensure these are adhered to,” the party said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7836 pounds)