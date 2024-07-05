Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s new PM Keir Starmer kills Rwanda plan on first day, Telegraph reports

(Reuters) – Britain’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has killed off a deportation plan that would see migrants who arrived in the UK illegally sent to Rwanda on his first day on the job, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing Labour sources, calling the plan “effectively dead.”

Starmer had earlier promised to scrap the Conservative’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, but with migration a key electoral issue, he will be under pressure himself to find a way to stop tens of thousands of people arriving across the Channel from France on small boats.

