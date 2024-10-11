Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s NIESR think tank director Jagjit Chadha to stand down

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s National Institute for Economic and Social Research said on Friday that Jagjit Chadha will stand down as director of the economic think tank in December.

NIESR was established in 1938 and is one of Britain’s leading economic think tanks. Its founders include John Maynard Keynes and William Beveridge.

Chadha, who was appointed director in May 2016, will continue as director until the end of 2024, NIESR said, after which he will become an honorary fellow of the think tank.

“It is always a hard decision as to when it is the right moment to leave an organisation with which one has been intimately involved,” he said.

“But it is time to pass on the baton and for me to collect my thoughts on what I have learned from this remarkable period of our economic history.”

Chadha will return to an academic post at the University of Cambridge after he leaves NIESR.

The think tank said Stephen Millard will be acting director of NIESR until they appoint a permanent successor to Chadha.

Paul Tucker, president of NIESR, said Chadha had defined the think tank in recent years.

“On issues like the UK’s fiscal rules and parts of the monetary regime, he identified the case for change well before it went mainstream, exemplifying the kind of contribution that NIESR can make,” Tucker said.

