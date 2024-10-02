UK’s nuclear waste unit Sellafield fined for cyber security failings

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) fined nuclear waste processing Sellafield Ltd 332,500 pounds ($440,795) for cyber security shortfalls over a four year period, it said on Wednesday.

“Sellafield Ltd failed to meet the standards, procedures and arrangements, set out in its own approved plan for cyber security and for protecting sensitive nuclear information,” the ONR said.

It added that there was no evidence that any vulnerabilities at Sellafield had been exploited as a result of the failings.

Sellafield is a nuclear decommissioning site controlled by British government body, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)