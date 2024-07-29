Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s OBR to review last budget preparations after new government identifies overspend

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility will initiate a review into how a March budget held by the last government was prepared after the new finance minister said it would have led to a 22 billion pound ($28.27 billion) overspend.

Rachel Reeves announced spending cuts worth 13.5 billion pounds over the next two years, saying the scale of the overspend was unsustainable.

OBR Chair Richard Hughes said that he had been made aware of the scale of the overspend last week, and would review the preparation of departmental spending plans, known as Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL), as a result.

“If a significant fraction of these pressures is ultimately accommodated through higher DEL spending in 2024-25, this would constitute one of the largest year ahead overspends against DEL forecasts outside of the pandemic years,” Hughes said in a letter to a parliamentary committee.

“Given the seriousness of this issue, I have initiated a review into the preparation of the DEL forecast in the March 2024 (fiscal outlook).”

($1 = 0.7781 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR