UK’s Prince Louis ‘quite a handful’ jokes Queen Camilla

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Camilla joked that her five-year old grandson, Prince Louis, was “quite a handful” as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.

Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and fourth in line to the throne, made headlines in 2022 when he was photographed pulling funny faces and theatrically covering his ears next to Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Wednesday, Camilla, King Charles’s wife, was chatting with a member of the public who mentioned that the baby she was holding was named Louis.

“I’ve got a Louis grandson … quite a handful!” Camilla said, smiling and laughing as she moved along a line of well-wishers.