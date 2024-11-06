Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Queen Camilla, suffering chest infection, to resume engagements next week

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles, will resume engagements next week when she will host a reception for a literary prize, Buckingham Palace said, after a chest infection forced her to cancel events this week.

Camilla, 77, pulled out of her planned engagements for the rest of this week to rest at home and recover from her illness, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

The queen, who loves books and has set up a reading charity, will be back in action to host a reception for authors who are shortlisted for the annual Booker Prize at Clarence House on Nov. 12, the palace said on Wednesday.

Her illness means she will miss this year’s Field of Remembrance event at London’s Westminster Abbey and a reception for medal winners from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR