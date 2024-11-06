UK’s Queen Camilla, suffering chest infection, to resume engagements next week

LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles, will resume engagements next week when she will host a reception for a literary prize, Buckingham Palace said, after a chest infection forced her to cancel events this week.

Camilla, 77, pulled out of her planned engagements for the rest of this week to rest at home and recover from her illness, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

The queen, who loves books and has set up a reading charity, will be back in action to host a reception for authors who are shortlisted for the annual Booker Prize at Clarence House on Nov. 12, the palace said on Wednesday.

Her illness means she will miss this year’s Field of Remembrance event at London’s Westminster Abbey and a reception for medal winners from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.