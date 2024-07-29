Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Reeves announces review of hospital building programme

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday the government would conduct a full review of a hospital building programme, saying it needed to be realistic and fully costed.

Reeves was setting out spending cuts after accusing the former Conservative government, which lost power at an election earlier this month, of covering up the true state of the public finances.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said last year only 32 of 40 hospitals promised by former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson were due to be completed on schedule by 2030.

The hospital building target was a 2019 election pledge by Johnson, who resigned as leader in 2022. The promise of 40 new hospitals in England by 2030 has been criticised as some of the proposals were for renovations of existing hospitals.

