UK’s Reeves is considering raising capital gains tax to 39%, Guardian says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rachel Reeves is considering raising the rate of capital gains tax to as high as 39% in her Oct. 30 budget, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Finance ministry modelling being reviewed by Reeves and seen by the Guardian shows officials are testing a range of 33% to 39% for capital gains tax, the paper said.