UK’S Reeves may cut 5 pence fuel duty discount next year, FT reports

(Reuters) – British finance minister Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the end of the temporary five pence discount fuel duty from next year in her budget later this month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the chancellor’s views.

Reeves has also been urged by the Treasury department to end a 13-year freeze on fuel duty, FT reported.

A Treasury spokesperson said, “we do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events”.

