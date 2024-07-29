Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Reeves scraps universal heating support for pensioners

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday she would axe universal winter fuel payments for pensioners, saying they will now only go to those who receive welfare support.

Reeves said this would better target support for heating costs at those who need it, while all pensioners will still benefit from the government’s commitment to pension support.

The rule change will apply to those in England and Wales, as the policy is handled separately by the governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

