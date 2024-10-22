UK’s Reeves to impose national insurance on employers’ pension contributions -The Times

(Reuters) – British finance minister Rachel Reeves is expected to impose national insurance on employers’ pension contribution in her Oct. 30 budget, in a move that would largely exempt public sector workers, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The move is expected to raise 15.4 billion pounds ($19.99 billion) and will reimburse public sector employers, including the NHS and government departments, the report said.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds)