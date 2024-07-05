Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Starmer: fight for trust is the battle of our age

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s incoming prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the fight for trust would be the “battle that defines our age” and he would be judged on his ability to show that politics could be a force for good in the world.

Starmer, set to lead a centre-left party into power just as the far right makes gains in Europe, said his mandate from the British people was a “great responsibility” and he pledged to start work straightaway on improving the country.

“Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together: national renewal,” he told supporters after his party won enough seats to hold a majority in parliament.

“The fight for trust is the battle that defines our age. It is why we’ve campaigned so hard on demonstrating we are fit for public service.”

“We have to return politics to public service. Show that politics can be a force for good.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR