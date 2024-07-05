Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Starmer appoints Reeves and Rayner to top ministerial team

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer began appointing his ministerial team on Friday following a thumping election victory for his Labour Party, naming Rachel Reeves as the country’s first female finance minister and Angela Rayner as deputy PM.

Starmer appointed David Lammy as Britain’s new foreign minister and as John Healey the defence minister, while Yvette Cooper becomes interior minister, known as home secretary, overseeing domestic security and policing.

Lammy and Healey take charge at a time of two major global conflicts and have promised to maintain continued support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and press for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza.

Starmer has pledged to help rebuild Britain and provide political stability after 14 years of Conservative government that has seen five prime ministers and an even higher turnover of other key ministers, including 10 education secretaries.

The appointments of his most senior team were widely expected, with ministers being named to the policy briefs they held while serving in opposition.

Rayner will also serve as secretary for levelling up, housing and communities.

