UK's Starmer confident investment will flow ahead of summit

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was confident there would be further private investment pumped into Britain in the coming weeks and months, as his government prepares to host its first international investment summit.

That summit, held on Oct. 14, is aimed at ramping up foreign direct investment to help improve economic growth, Starmer’s primary mission since being elected in July.

“I am confident that in the coming weeks and months I’ll be announcing…other investments that will be coming in,” Starmer said at a factory in Liverpool on Friday.

Any new funding for the country would follow two big investments made in September, 8 billion pounds ($10.54 billion) from Amazon to build, operate and maintain data centres, and Blackstone’s 10 billion pound project for an AI data centre.

“You get investment by partnering with business, by stabilising the economy, by showing you’ve got a long-term strategy,” Starmer said.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has warned that taxes will have to rise after she said she had uncovered a 22-billion-pound hole in public finances, making higher foreign direct investment into Britain even more important for the cash-strapped government.

The government on Friday announced it was investing 21.7 billion pounds for carbon capture projects.

($1 = 0.7593 pounds)

