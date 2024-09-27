Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Starmer discussed importance of a ceasefire with Lebanon’s PM

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Lebanese counterpart at the United Nations and discussed the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated solution in the conflict with Israel, his office said on Friday.

Starmer met Lebanon’s Najib Mikati at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The Prime Minister opened by giving his sincere condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the loss of civilian life in recent weeks,” the statement said.

“They discussed the escalating conflict in Lebanon, and agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated solution.”

