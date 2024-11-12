Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK’s Starmer sets out new 2035 climate goal

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BAKU (Reuters) -Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035 as he committed the country to a more ambitious climate goal at the United Nations COP29 climate summit.

The new goal is in line with a recommendation from a committee of climate advisers who said last month the target should exceed the current 78% cut to emissions, measured against 1990 levels.

“At this COP, I was pleased to announce that we’re building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC (nationally determined contributions) target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% on 1990 levels,” Starmer told a press conference at the climate gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Starmer said the British public would not be burdened because of the new target, which excludes international aviation and shipping emissions.

“What we’re not going to do, is start telling people how to live their lives. We’re not going to start dictating to people what they do,” he said.

(Reporting by William James and Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M; editing by Sarah Young)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR