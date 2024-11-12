UK’s Starmer sets out new 2035 climate goal

BAKU (Reuters) -Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035 as he committed the country to a more ambitious climate goal at the United Nations COP29 climate summit.

The new goal is in line with a recommendation from a committee of climate advisers who said last month the target should exceed the current 78% cut to emissions, measured against 1990 levels.

“At this COP, I was pleased to announce that we’re building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC (nationally determined contributions) target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% on 1990 levels,” Starmer told a press conference at the climate gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Starmer said the British public would not be burdened because of the new target, which excludes international aviation and shipping emissions.

“What we’re not going to do, is start telling people how to live their lives. We’re not going to start dictating to people what they do,” he said.

