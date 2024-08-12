Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK’s Starmer speaks to Iranian president about Middle East tensions

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday as part of de-escalation efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East, the premier’s office said.

Pictures shared online by 10 Downing Street showed Starmer on the phone with a caption saying he was talking to Pezeshkian.

According to Sky News, which first reported the story, Starmer held a 30-minute phone call with Pezeshkian after speaking with U.S. President Joe Biden and other European allies.

