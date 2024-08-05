UK’s Starmer vows speedy punishment to quell violent disorder

4 minutes

By Kylie MacLellan and Catarina Demony

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said violent protesters who had targeted Muslim communities would swiftly face the “full force of the law” as he sought to quell days of anti-immigration rioting.

The stabbing to death of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.

“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” Starmer said on Monday after an emergency meeting with police and prison chiefs.

“The full force of law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part.”

The violence erupted last Tuesday after social media posts said the suspected attacker in Southport was a radical Islamist who had just arrived in Britain and was known to intelligence services.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect was born in Britain and they are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Protests, mostly involving a few hundred people, have continued across the country, with bricks thrown at police officers, shops looted and mosques and Asian-owned businesses attacked. Cars have been set on fire and some unverified videos on social media have shown ethnic minorities being beaten up.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said rioters had felt “emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred”.

She promised a reckoning to those involved, saying the government would back punishments ranging from jail sentences to travel bans.

Police have arrested 378 people since the start of the disorder, Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council said.

“Violent disorder is a serious offence which often comes with a lengthy jail term,” NPCC Chair Gavin Stephens said.

In Rotherham, northern England, protesters on Sunday tried to break into a hotel that housed asylum seekers in what Starmer called an act of “far-right thuggery”.

Elsewhere largely young men, some draped in the British flag, hurled rocks and shouted “Stop the Boats”, a reference to migrants arriving in dinghies on the south coast.

Many rioters were met by large groups of counter protesters, with police often struggling to keep the two sides apart.

Police in Liverpool said a 14-year-old boy was among those charged with violent disorder.

Starmer said a “standing army” of specialist police officers would tackle outbreaks of violence where needed.

POLICE BLAME ONLINE DISINFORMATION

Police have blamed online disinformation, amplified by high-profile figures for driving the violence.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson and previously the leader of the defunct anti-Islam English Defence League, has been blamed by media for spreading misinformation to his 875,000 followers on X.

“They are lying to you all,” Yaxley-Lennon said. “Attempting to turn the nation against me. I need you, you are my voice.”

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also weighed in. Responding to a post on X that blamed mass migration and open borders for the disorder in Britain, he wrote: “Civil war is inevitable.”

Starmer’s spokesperson said there was “no justification” for Musk’s comment.

In Whitechapel in East London, lawyer M. A. Gani, 33, said the British Bangladeshi community was “living in fear”.

“We’ve never seen this kind of far-right groups (being so) active and anti-immigrant,” he said.

“I hope that the UK (government) will take initiative to calm down the situation.”

Interior minister Cooper told broadcasters that the government would pursue the spread of online disinformation with social media companies, and she did not accept that concerns about immigration could justify the violence.

“Reasonable people who have all those sorts of views and concerns do not pick up bricks and throw them at the police,” she said.

(Writing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Kylie MacLellan, David Milliken and Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson and Giles Elgood)