UK’s Sunak to host European Political Community meeting in July

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will host European leaders at a meeting of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace in southern England on July 18, the government said on Tuesday.

“From putting our full support behind Ukraine to stopping the scourge of people smuggling and illegal migration, under the UK’s leadership the meeting will bring together our European friends, partners, and neighbours to address our shared challenges,” Sunak said in a statement.