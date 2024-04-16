UK’s Superdry unveils restructuring plan, equity raise

(Reuters) -British fashion chain Superdry launched a restructuring plan on Tuesday that would result in rent reductions for some of its stores, while announcing an equity raise which it said would allow it to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

The maker of jackets and clothing inspired by American vintage styles and Japanese graphics has been struggling due to tough consumer retail market conditions and weak wholesale orders, prompting it to work on a turnaround plan.

The equity raise, fully underwritten by Superdry CEO and co-founder Julian Dunkerton, will “allow the company to benefit from significant cost-savings associated with being listed,” the company said in a statement.

The restructuring plan also involves the extension of the maturity date of loans made under the group’s debt facility agreements and material cash savings from rent and business rate compromises over the three-year period of the plan.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)