UK’s Vistry cuts FY24 profit outlook, shares tumble

2 minutes

(Reuters) -Vistry, Britain’s largest homebuilder by annual output, warned on its 2024 profit on Tuesday, hurt by increased build costs in one of its divisions, sending its shares sharply lower.

Shares in the housebuilder fell about 32% to 870 pence, their lowest level since December 2023, in early trade, and the stock was the top percentage loser on the FTSE 100 index.

The profit warning comes at a time British housebuilders are optimistic of a turnaround in fortunes after a cut in UK interest rates in August lifted homebuyer confidence, amid supportive policy measures from the new Labour government to boost housing supply.

The total full-life cost projections to complete nine developments in its South Division, which comprises areas of South East England including Kent and the Thames Valley regions, were understated by about 10% of the total build costs, reducing its 2024 profit outlook by 80 million pounds ($104.7 million), Vistry said.

Vistry said it expects adjusted profit before tax in the year ending Dec. 31 to be about 350 million pounds, compared with 419.1 million pounds reported a year earlier.

The Kings Hill, UK-headquartered company, which makes most sales from partnerships with local authorities, housing associations and government providers, last month had forecast 2024 profit above last year.

Vistry, which has around 300 developments across six divisions, also said the revised cost assumptions would reduce its profit expectations for fiscal 2025 by about 30 million pounds and fiscal 2026 by about 5 million pounds.

The company reiterated its annual home-build target of more than 18,000 units in 2024, and said it remained committed to the

130 million pound share buyback programme announced last month.

($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and David Evans)