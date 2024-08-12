UK, France and Germany ask Iran to refrain from attacks against Israel

(Reuters) – The United Kingdom, France and Germany called on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel that would further escalate tensions and jeopardise the chances of a ceasefire and the release of hostages, the leaders said in a joint statement released on Monday by the British government.

The countries said that fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released, adding that the people of Gaza need “urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid”.