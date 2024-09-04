Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK aims to stop water pollution with tougher penalties, stronger regulation

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will on Thursday set out new legislation to stop water companies leaking sewage into rivers and seas by bringing in tougher penalties including imprisonment for bosses, and giving the regulator new powers.

Sewage spills in the UK hit a record high in 2023, amplifying public anger at the state of the country’s dirty rivers and the private companies responsible for the pollution, such as the country’s biggest supplier, Thames Water.

The government, which was elected in July, promised it would force the industry to improve, through, for example, handing the water regulator power to ban bonuses for company bosses.

“This bill is a major step forward in our wider reform to fix the broken water system,” environment minister Steve Reed said in a statement.

“Under this government, water executives will no longer line their own pockets whilst pumping out this filth.”

There has been criticism that water bosses have received bonuses despite sewage pollution rising.

Thames Water’s chief executive Chris Weston was paid a 195,000 pound bonus for three months’ work earlier this year, for example.

The minister said he would provide further details on his plans for Britain’s water in a speech on Thursday including sewage infrastructure upgrades, which companies say is needed due to growing population and climate change.

The level of investment needed to boost that infrastructure and how much of that should be paid for by a rise in consumer bills is the basis of a disagreement between water regulator Ofwat and suppliers.

Under the proposed new legislation, the Environment Agency will have more scope to bring forward criminal charges against executives, plus severe and automatic fines for offences.

Water companies will also be required to introduce independent monitoring of every sewage outlet and companies will need to publish annual pollution reduction plans.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR