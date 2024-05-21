UK announces compensation package for blood scandal victims

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday it would begin making further interim compensation payments to the victims of the contaminated blood and blood products scandal.

“The government will be making further interim payments ahead of the establishment of the full scheme,” minister John Glen told parliament, a day after a damning report blamed successive governments, officials and doctors for failures that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths.

“Payments of 210,000 pounds will be made to living infected beneficiaries,” he added.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a “wholehearted unequivocal apology for this terrible injustice” on Monday, adding that those affected would receive “comprehensive compensation”.