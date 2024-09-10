UK announces new sanctions under Iran, Russia laws

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday announced a new wave of sanctions, adding seven designations under its Iran sanctions regime and three under its Russia regime.

Some of those sanctioned included firms and organisations with ties to the drone industries in Russia and Iran.

The announcement came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

Alongside that announcement, made during a visit to Britain, Blinken said the U.S. would also impose new sanctions, including on airline Iran Air.

France, Germany and Britain strongly condemned Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran, calling on Tehran to immediately halt all support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.