Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK appoints Tulip Siddiq as City Minister, Bloomberg reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Tulip Siddiq has been appointed Britain’s’ City Minister, the minister responsible for overseeing the financial services sector, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Labour won a thumping election victory last week, propelling Keir Starmer to power as prime minister.

Siddiq, 41, has led Labour’s efforts to develop policies for the financial services industry, known as ‘the City’ after the City of London financial district, since 2021.

Her appointment has not been formally announced by the government.

In May she told the Financial Times Labour would push the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain’s markets regulator, to do more to remove barriers to competitiveness and growth.

New finance minister Rachel Reeves on Monday launched a new “national mission” to drive economic growth, setting out plans to increase housebuilding, unblock infrastructure projects and attract private investment.

Siddiq would succeed Bim Afolami, a former HSBC banker who held the role under the previous Conservative government.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR