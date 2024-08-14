Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK approval for gas-fired power station was lawful, court rules

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s approval of a new gas-fired power station backed by BP was lawful, London’s High Court ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a legal challenge over the project.

Climate campaigner Andrew Boswell had taken legal action over the decision to build the power station with carbon capture and storage in Teesside, northeast England.

Net Zero Teesside Power, a joint venture between BP and Norway’s Equinor, aims to build the plant with a capacity of up to 860 megawatts, fitted with post-combustion carbon capture.

Boswell’s lawyers argued that ministers did not give adequate reasons for their conclusion that the development would “help deliver the government’s net zero commitment”.

Judge Nathalie Lieven dismissed Boswell’s case in a written ruling on Wednesday, saying: “The development was strongly supported in national policy, both planning and energy policy.”

BP welcomed the ruling, with a spokesperson saying in a statement: “This project will help the UK Government to meet its net zero targets by capturing CO2 emissions, while helping to maintain energy security through the supply of dispatchable low-carbon electricity to back up renewables.”

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by William James and David Holmes)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR