UK Border Force hit by a nationwide outage, UK airports say

(Reuters) -UK Border Force on Tuesday experienced a nationwide outage, affecting eGates at many airports, according to UK airports.

“We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting a significant number of airports,” Manchester Airport said in a statement to Reuters.

London Stansted Airport and Heathrow also confirmed in posts on X that the Border Force is down as part of a nationwide issue.

Border Force had no immediate comment on the issue.

Videos posted on social media platform X showed long queues of passengers at passport desks in airports including London’s Stansted and Heathrow.

Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gursimran Kaur; Editing by Chris Reese)